Left Menu

Eskom expects return of more generating units to service

This after the power utility stopped load shedding on Sunday evening following at least five days of rolling power cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 07-02-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 14:36 IST
Eskom expects return of more generating units to service
Eskom implored South Africans to continue to use electricity wisely. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

State power utility Eskom says it expects the return of more generating units to service this week, which will further ease constraints on the national power grid.

This after the power utility stopped load shedding on Sunday evening following at least five days of rolling power cuts.

"The period of load shedding assisted us in replenishing the emergency generation reserves in anticipation of the week ahead. Since Saturday morning, Eskom teams have returned nine generating units to service, helping to ease the capacity constraints," Eskom said.

The energy giant said although it had returned some units to service, at least five other generating units are out following failures over the weekend.

"A generating unit each at Hendrina, Majuba and two units each at Kriel and Matumba power stations, as well as three Kusile units returned to service.

"Five other units have not yet returned to service from failures over the weekend. Eskom expects to return some of these and more generating units during the week," the power utility said.

Eskom implored South Africans to continue to use electricity wisely.

"Eskom would like to thank all South Africans for their tolerance and understanding during the load shedding. We further appeal to the public to continue using electricity sparingly and to switch off non-essential items," the power utility said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022