Eskom expects return of more generating units to service

State power utility Eskom says it expects the return of more generating units to service this week, which will further ease constraints on the national power grid.

This after the power utility stopped load shedding on Sunday evening following at least five days of rolling power cuts.

"The period of load shedding assisted us in replenishing the emergency generation reserves in anticipation of the week ahead. Since Saturday morning, Eskom teams have returned nine generating units to service, helping to ease the capacity constraints," Eskom said.

The energy giant said although it had returned some units to service, at least five other generating units are out following failures over the weekend.

"A generating unit each at Hendrina, Majuba and two units each at Kriel and Matumba power stations, as well as three Kusile units returned to service.

"Five other units have not yet returned to service from failures over the weekend. Eskom expects to return some of these and more generating units during the week," the power utility said.

Eskom implored South Africans to continue to use electricity wisely.

"Eskom would like to thank all South Africans for their tolerance and understanding during the load shedding. We further appeal to the public to continue using electricity sparingly and to switch off non-essential items," the power utility said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)