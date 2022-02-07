Left Menu

At least three dead after Nigerian oil vessel explosion, company says

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 07-02-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 15:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Nigeria

At least three people died in the explosion of the oil storage and production vessel, FPSO Trinity Spirit, last week while four more crew were still missing, the operating company said in a statement on Monday. "We can confirm today that two further dead bodies were discovered on the deck of the vessel in the afternoon of the same Sunday," Nigeria's Shebah Exploration & Production Company Ltd (SEPCOL) said.

"Our priority remains focused towards establishing the whereabouts, safety, and security of the four crew members still missing."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

