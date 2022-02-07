Left Menu

Two accused of murdering cousin in Delhi's Ghazipur arrested

Two accused, who had allegedly killed their cousin following a family dispute, have been arrested, the police said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 16:01 IST
Two accused of murdering cousin in Delhi's Ghazipur arrested
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two accused, who had allegedly killed their cousin following a family dispute, have been arrested, the police said on Monday. "Both the accused have been apprehended. Further investigation is on", Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said.

Sunil Kumar, 40, was allegedly murdered by his cousins on Sunday night in east Delhi's Ghazipur. As per the police, a call was received from Sudhir, the brother of the deceased Sunil Kumar, informing them about the incident. "A PCR call was received in PS Ghazipur in which the caller Sudhir informed that his brother Sunil Kumar sustained a bullet injury on his right side of the head," DCP East said.

The accused have been identified as the victim's cousins who have been identified as Akash, the son of the deceased's maternal aunt and Vishal, who is the son of the deceased's maternal uncle, the DCP East said. The police reached the incident site and the injured was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital where the doctor declared him brought dead.

A case has been registered under section 302 (murder) and the Arms Act at Ghazipur police station. The police also informed that the teams have been deployed to nab the accused person. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022