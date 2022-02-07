Two accused of murdering cousin in Delhi's Ghazipur arrested

Two accused, who had allegedly killed their cousin following a family dispute, have been arrested, the police said on Monday. "Both the accused have been apprehended. Further investigation is on", Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said.

Sunil Kumar, 40, was allegedly murdered by his cousins on Sunday night in east Delhi's Ghazipur. As per the police, a call was received from Sudhir, the brother of the deceased Sunil Kumar, informing them about the incident. "A PCR call was received in PS Ghazipur in which the caller Sudhir informed that his brother Sunil Kumar sustained a bullet injury on his right side of the head," DCP East said.

The accused have been identified as the victim's cousins who have been identified as Akash, the son of the deceased's maternal aunt and Vishal, who is the son of the deceased's maternal uncle, the DCP East said. The police reached the incident site and the injured was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital where the doctor declared him brought dead.

A case has been registered under section 302 (murder) and the Arms Act at Ghazipur police station. The police also informed that the teams have been deployed to nab the accused person. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)