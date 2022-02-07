Left Menu

Bommai holds meeting with state MPs, discusses on state and central issues

After the meeting, the Karnataka chief minister plans to meet three key central ministers including the finance minister, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Power Minister R K Singh.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday held a meeting with state MPs here and discussed various issues with them ahead of the presentation of the state budget next month.

Cutting across party lines, 27 MPs of both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha attended the meeting. It was also attended by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba and Union Minister of State for IT and Electronics Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Interacting with reporters before the meeting, Bommai said, ''We are going to discuss state and central issues with MPs.'' There is always a link between the state and central budgets as many Central schemes are already approved and the state's share needs to be decided, he added. After the meeting, the Karnataka chief minister plans to meet three key central ministers including the finance minister, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Power Minister R K Singh. ''I plan to meet Rajnath Singh in the evening after his return from Uttar Pradesh,'' he said. The chief minister also has plans to meet a couple of ministers on Tuesday.

