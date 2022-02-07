Coconut, areca nut prices

Following are areca nut and coconut prices.

Areca (per quintal) Old Supari : Rs 47000 to Rs 52000 model Rs 51000 New Supari : Rs 38000 to Rs 45000 model Rs 42000 Koka : Rs 25000 to Rs 35000 model Rs 30000 Coconut [per thousand]: 1st quality : Rs 18000 to Rs 20000 model Rs 19000 2nd quality : Rs 10000 to Rs 16000 model Rs 14000.

