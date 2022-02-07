Left Menu

Colombia to reduce costs for farmers amid high inflation

Inflation was 1.67% in January, which took 12-month consumer price increases to 6.94%, more than double the long-term target of 3%. The measures will include a reduction in import tariffs on fertilizers and a reduction in costs for the agriculture sector through more credit liquidity for producers, Finance Minister Jose Manuel Restrepo said on Sunday, without providing further details.

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 19:02 IST
Colombia to reduce costs for farmers amid high inflation

Colombia's government will take measures to control inflation, which was more than double the target rate in the 12 months to January, by reducing costs for farmers and some tariffs, the finance ministry said. Inflation was 1.67% in January, which took 12-month consumer price increases to 6.94%, more than double the long-term target of 3%.

The measures will include a reduction in import tariffs on fertilizers and a reduction in costs for the agriculture sector through more credit liquidity for producers, Finance Minister Jose Manuel Restrepo said on Sunday, without providing further details. "We also foresee measures in terms of increases in production supply, because the answer isn't just from the cost perspective, but also from the perspective of increasing production," Restrepo said after meeting with President Ivan Duque and other ministers.

Countries around the world are grappling with high inflation as economies recover following the COVID-19 pandemic. Colombia's inflation was also boosted after anti-government protests and associated road blockades led to shortages in some cities.

Analysts said in a Reuters survey last month they expect inflation to end this year at 4.55%, up from the 4% they predicted in December. Colombia's central bank board raised the benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 4% in January in its biggest monthly increase in decades as it tries to counter inflationary pressures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022