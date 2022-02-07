'Fake samajwadi's' dynastic policies' stopped 'river of development' in UP before 2017: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused rivals of wrongfully claiming the legacy of farm leader Chaudhary Charan Singh and stopping the ''river of development'' when they were in power in Uttar Pradesh. Addressing a virtual rally for three western UP districts -- Bijnor, Moradabad and Amroha -- PM Modi urged farmers to ask those trying to ''mislead'' them how much electricity was given to the villages in their area when they were in power.

Modi was scheduled to address his first hybrid rally - both physical and virtual - but could not visit Bijnor due to inclement weather and ultimately addressed the rally digitally.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath physically attended the rally in Bijnor and addressed the people.

The Samajwadi Party and its ally RLD have been claiming the legacy of ''farmers' PM'' (Chaudhary Charan Singh) during the run-up to the UP Assembly polls.

The Rashtriya Lok Dal is presently headed by Jayant Chaudhary, grandson of Charan Singh.

''I would like to remind the farmers, and the entire west UP, of one more thing. Today, people who are trying to mislead you, ask them -- when they were in power, how much electricity was given to this area and to your villages? ''The government at the Centre and the BJP government of UP is committed to bring back the honour and rights of the farmer brothers'', Modi said. In the past five years, payment of more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore have been made to the sugarcane farmers. This was not done during the previous two governments put together, he said. During previous governments, urea, meant for farmers, used to go to the people who indulged in black marketing. ''We have re-started the Gorakhpur Fertiliser Plant, which was closed for years. The neem-coated urea, which is produced there, will benefit the farmers in the entire state,'' Modi said. The prime minister said, ''You will be surprised to know that the Yogi Adiyanath government has purchased at MSP more than double the wheat as compared to that purchased by the previous dispensations. The Yogi government has made a record every year in terms of purchasing foodgrains.'' The three districts, comprising 18 assembly seats, are scheduled to vote during the second phase on February 14.

The region is dominated by farmers and sugarcane is grown in bulk there.

In the coming 25 years, when the country will complete 100 years of its Independence, UP should wave its flag with the golden tales of development, Modi said. Referring to a poem of famous poet Dushyant Kumar who hailed from the region, Modi took a dig at previous governments in UP, saying the ''river of development'' had stopped in Uttar Pradesh before 2017 due to the dynastic approach of ''fake samajwadis'. He praised the Yogi Adityanath government for developing all regions of the state without any ''discrimination.'' ''The model of the previous governments was to create problems, and then gobble up everything in the name of sympathy. The farmers, youth, poor, Dalits and oppressed were troubled by this model,'' he said.

Invoking veteran farmer leader Charan Singh, who hailed from western UP, Modi said, ''Giving respect to every farmer by adopting the ideals of Singh is our motto.'' Sharpening his attack, Modi said, ''In earlier governments, the fake 'Samajwadis' had their say everywhere -- from sugarcane slip (purcha) to the payment of sugarcane.'' PM Modi said whether it is PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, financial assistance to small farmers or crop insurance, our government has linked them all directly with the bank account (of the farmers), and there are no middlemen, he said.

Urging the voters to make a conscious choice, when they go to cast their votes, the prime minister said, ''When you go to cast your vote, do remember that you are not only voting for UP, but for the entire country. You are the voter of UP. Without the development of UP, the development of the country cannot happen.'' In an apparent attack on the Samajwadi Party, Modi said, ''These people want to divide in the name of caste, and stop the BJP. I want to tell you, be alert of this game.'' Referring to law and order situation in the state, Modi said in the Yogi Adityanath government, the criminals themselves demand that they should be put in jail. Those criminals have been waiting for years for this election, he said.

''They had only one hope that the elections should come at the earliest, and somehow the government changes, so that they can come out of the jail. These criminals are hoping that anyhow the old mafia raj government comes back. The criminals who had fled UP, are hoping that if the government changes, they will come back.'' The state government has included wood craft in the 'One District, One Product' scheme, he said. ''As a result, today the recognition of the art of Bijnor is increasing in foreign countries.The world-famous brass of Moradabad has also been linked to the 'One District, One Product scheme','' he said.

