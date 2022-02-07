Left Menu

Saudi interior minister on day-long visit to Pak; to hold discussion on release of Pak prisoners: report

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 07-02-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 19:30 IST
Saudi Arabia's Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif arrived here on Monday to hold discussions with his Pakistani counterpart Sheikh Rashid on various matters, including the release of Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Arabia, according to a media report.

Naif, who is being accompanied by a delegation, was received by Rashid at the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi.

''Regional situation, release of Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Arabia and other matters of mutual interest will be discussed during the visit,'' the report said.

Naid, during his visit, will also call on Pakistani President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Saudi Arabia on various occasions has released Pakistani prisoners languishing in the country's jails for petty crimes such as bribery, theft and border crossing, according to Pakistani media reports.

On August 3 last year the Saudi government released 28 Pakistanis prisoners. Similarly, in May last year a total of 1,100 Pakistani nationals imprisoned in Saudi Arabia returned to their country after an agreement was reached between the two nations during the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Kingdom.

In 2020, the numbers of Pakistani prisoners released from the Saudi jails stood at 2,080.

