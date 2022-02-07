U.S. Commerce Department adds 33 Chinese parties to unverified list for exports

The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday said it had added 33 parties based in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to its unverified list for receiving U.S. exports.

In a statement, the department said it was taking the step as it was unable to establish how export items would be used by the entities. The statement did not name the entities.

