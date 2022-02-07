U.S. Commerce Department adds 33 Chinese entities to unverified list for exports

The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday said it had added 33 entities in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to its unverified list for receiving U.S. exports.

In a statement, the department said it was taking the step as it was unable to establish how export items would be used by the entities, which were listed in a notification in the Federal Register https://public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2022-02536.pdf.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)