Steel Minister discusses prospects of using plastic waste in making iron, steel

Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh on Monday held discussions with senior officials on the prospects of use of plastic waste in iron and steel making activities.

The utilisation/disposal of plastic waste is an important environmental issue and need to be addressed. Some countries are using plastic waste in iron and steel industry.

''The Union Steel Minister... convened a meeting with the senior officials of Ministry, Anshuman Tripathi, Member, National Security Advisory Board and Director Steel Research & Technology Mission of India (SRTMI) here today to deliberate on the prospects of use of plastic wastes in iron and steel making,'' the steel ministry said in a statement.

Among other issues, discussions were held on the suitability, and pros and cons of the use of plastic wastes in areas such as coke ovens, blast furnaces and electric arc furnaces.

The steel minister also directed that a roadmap for utilisation of plastic waste by the steel sector be prepared by SRTMI within a month.

