Left Menu

CM Stalin urges PM Modi to take urgent steps to halt auction of TN boats by Lanka

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modis urgent intervention to stop the proposed auction of over 100 boats belonging to Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lanka and to obtain its concurrence for a proposed visit of state government officials.Sri Lanka has initiated action for auctioning 105 fishing boats belonging to Tamil Nadu fishermen from February 7 to 11.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-02-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 21:26 IST
CM Stalin urges PM Modi to take urgent steps to halt auction of TN boats by Lanka
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi's urgent intervention to stop the proposed auction of over 100 boats belonging to Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lanka and to obtain its concurrence for a proposed visit of state government officials.

Sri Lanka has initiated action for auctioning 105 fishing boats belonging to Tamil Nadu fishermen from February 7 to 11. ''This is not legal and also a matter of grave concern and therefore must be stopped,'' Stalin said in a letter to Modi. The Chief Minister said that last month he had written to him and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as well urging 'to finalise the efforts' for the transparent disposal of 125 'unsalvageable' Tamil Nadu boats that were apprehended by Lankan Navy before 2018. Also, he had requested steps to ensure early release of 75 boats and fishing gears seized after 2018. Following this, the External Affairs Ministry on January 28 informed TN that the matter had been taken up with Lankan authorities. The Centre assured that Lanka would not proceed with the announced auction of fishing boats. It was said that Sri Lanka also had concurred with the proposed visit of Tamil Nadu officials for this purpose and that they had requested fresh dates. ''The revised date for the visit has since been proposed as 01.03.2022 to 06.03.2022.'' Under such circumstances, Lankan government 'going back on its words' and proceeding with the auction without consultation is bound to derail the efforts of the Indian High Commission and the Tamil Nadu government. ''It is pertinent to note that these unsalvageable fishing boats were released by various Sri Lankan courts following due judicial procedure.'' Tagging the matter as a burning issue, Stalin requested Modi's 'urgent and personal intervention' to stop the auction of boats proposed by Sri Lanka. Also the intervention was needed to obtain Lanka's concurrence for the proposed visit of TN officials and stakeholders in connection with both the 125 unsalvageable boats and 75 other boats and fishing gear to protect the livelihood of the state's fishermen, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022