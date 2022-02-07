Popular snake-catcher Vava Suresh bitten by cobra recovers; discharged from hospital

Popular snake-catcher in Kerala Vava Suresh, who was hospitalised here a week ago due to a near-fatal cobra bite, was discharged on Monday.

He was bitten on January 31 while he was trying to rescue the snake from the premises of a house near here.

He became unconscious while being taken to a private hospital. The government authorities rushed him to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital. ''This is my second birth. I would like to thank the Kottayam residents, who saved my life,'' Suresh told reporters. He thanked State Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan also for his timely intervention to save his life. Vasavan, who is in-charge of Kottayam district, oversaw and coordinated his treatment.

He said the credit of saving Suresh goes to the doctors and HoDs of the medical college who ensured effective treatment for Suresh. The snake-catcher has till now survived nearly 300 snake-bites and been in ICU four times and ventilator twice earlier.

Sources from the medical college said they used 65 bottles of anti-venom to treat Suresh.

He is known for his intrepid snake-catching methods that have been criticised. However, Suresh conducted numerous training sessions even for forest officials and the general public.

Suresh said he would continue with this profession till his death.

