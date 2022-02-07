Left Menu

Popular snake-catcher Vava Suresh bitten by cobra recovers; discharged from hospital

The snake-catcher has till now survived nearly 300 snake-bites and been in ICU four times and ventilator twice earlier.Sources from the medical college said they used 65 bottles of anti-venom to treat Suresh.He is known for his intrepid snake-catching methods that have been criticised.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-02-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 21:41 IST
Popular snake-catcher Vava Suresh bitten by cobra recovers; discharged from hospital
  • Country:
  • India

Popular snake-catcher in Kerala Vava Suresh, who was hospitalised here a week ago due to a near-fatal cobra bite, was discharged on Monday.

He was bitten on January 31 while he was trying to rescue the snake from the premises of a house near here.

He became unconscious while being taken to a private hospital. The government authorities rushed him to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital. ''This is my second birth. I would like to thank the Kottayam residents, who saved my life,'' Suresh told reporters. He thanked State Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan also for his timely intervention to save his life. Vasavan, who is in-charge of Kottayam district, oversaw and coordinated his treatment.

He said the credit of saving Suresh goes to the doctors and HoDs of the medical college who ensured effective treatment for Suresh. The snake-catcher has till now survived nearly 300 snake-bites and been in ICU four times and ventilator twice earlier.

Sources from the medical college said they used 65 bottles of anti-venom to treat Suresh.

He is known for his intrepid snake-catching methods that have been criticised. However, Suresh conducted numerous training sessions even for forest officials and the general public.

Suresh said he would continue with this profession till his death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022