We cannot lose our diversity: Congress MP raises Karnataka hijab issue in LS

Congress MP from Thrissur in Kerala, TN Prathapan, on Monday, raised the Karnataka hijab issue in the Lok Sabha and said we the country cannot lose its diversity.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 21:52 IST
Congress MP TN Prathapan in Lok Sabha (Photo credit: Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
Congress MP from Thrissur in Kerala, TN Prathapan, on Monday, raised the Karnataka hijab issue in the Lok Sabha and said we the country cannot lose its diversity. "Where are we taking our India? We cannot lose our diversity. I request the Education Minister to intervene in this matter to ensure the constitutional rights of the students," TN Prathapan, Congress MP from Kerala said in the Lower House during the Budget Session of the Parliament.

The Hijab protests began on February 4 at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. Some students wearing hijabs were allowed to enter the campus of Government PU College on Monday in the Kundapura area of Udupi district in Karnataka. However, no classes were held.

The Minister in the Lower House said, "Many colleges in Karnataka are banning girl students with hijabs from entering classrooms and colleges. Now, these girls with hijab are sitting outside the colleges and demanding their fundamental rights." The Minister then went on to say that hijab is the religious identity of Muslim women.

"Hijab is part of the culture and religious identity of Muslim woman. it is like mangalsutra for Hindus, crucifix for Christians and turbans for Sikhs," the Congress MP said. The pre-University education board on Saturday had released a circular stating that the students can only wear the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

