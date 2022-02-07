Left Menu

Union Minister Smriti Irani reveals her four mantras of life

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Monday revealed her four mantras to life.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 21:52 IST
Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Monday revealed her four mantras to life. These, she said are audacity, the ability to take a chance, acceptance that life will be transformed and the credo that success comes from struggle instead of comfort.

The Union Minister in conversation with SpeakIn Founder and CEO, Deepshika Kumar said, "Audacity, ability to take a chance, acceptance that life will transform itself, and the credo that success comes from struggle, not comfort, are my life's mantras." "If you dare to dream and live, you manage to create history," she added.

In a wide-ranging conversation, talking about wearing multiple hats, Irani said: "Women are intrinsically and genetically inclined to multi-tasking. It's an honour for me to find time for everything that I am passionate about. I believe that many of us aren't blessed with ample opportunities to realise our full potential." Talking about her recent debut book 'Lal Salaam', a novel, Irani said, "It's a book which has risen from the rage at the horrific tragedy that occurred ten years ago in Chattisgarh, in which 76 CRPF personnel perished. I found a productive way to transition my rage with the book becoming an outlet for channeling that rage."

Recalling about her early days, Irani said, "My father is from Delhi and he used to sell books as I used to watch traffic go by. My mother was an English teacher and she went on to work at Taj Mahal hotel, on Man Singh Road, as a housekeeper. I had a very humble upbringing. When I came to Mumbai, I had just Rs 200 in my pocket. I had to borrow money to compete in Femina Miss India competition in 1998. I had to take up a job just to be able to pay back the money. But I was always sure I would succeed. When I was 10 years old, I used to tell people that I would become a somebody." The minister said some recent developments fill her with hope for the future of Indian women.

"For instance," she said, "the move to raise the marriageable age of women from 18 to 21 is a much needed step towards right to equality." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

