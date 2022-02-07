Left Menu

PMKSY scheme extended till FY'26 with Rs 4,600 cr outlay

The food processing ministry on Monday said its flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana PMKSY has been extended till March 2026 with an allocation of Rs 4,600 crore. In May 2017, the Centre had launched SAMPADA Scheme for Agro-Marine Processing and Development of Agro-Processing Clusters with an allocation of Rs 6,000 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 22:08 IST
The food processing ministry on Monday said its flagship scheme 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY)' has been extended till March 2026 with an allocation of Rs 4,600 crore. In a tweet, the ministry said PMKSY has been extended for a period of 2021-22 to 2025-26. The Central government has allocated Rs 4,600 crore for the scheme, the ministry tweeted. PMKSY is a comprehensive package which will lead to creation of modern infrastructure with efficient supply chain management from farm gate to retail outlet. The scheme will boost growth of food processing sector but also help in providing better prices to farmers and creating huge employment opportunities. In May 2017, the Centre had launched SAMPADA (Scheme for Agro-Marine Processing and Development of Agro-Processing Clusters) with an allocation of Rs 6,000 crore. The scheme was renamed as PMKSY in August 2017. PMKSY is an umbrella scheme incorporating ongoing schemes of the ministry like Integrated Cold Chain and Value Addition Infrastructure, Food Safety and Quality Assurance Infrastructure, Infrastructure for Agro-processing Clusters, Creation / Expansion of Food Processing and Preservation Capacities and Operation Greens.

