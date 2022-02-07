U.S., EU working to ensure European energy supplies amid Ukraine tensions - Blinken
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said the United States and the European Union are working to protect European energy supplies against shocks stemming from the Ukraine crisis.
"We're coordinating with our allies and partners, with the energy sector stakeholders, including on how best to share energy reserves in the event that Russia turns off the spigot or initiates a conflict that disrupts the flow of gas through Ukraine," Blinken told a State Department briefing with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borell.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Syrian Kurdish forces tighten siege after Islamic State prison break
Over 161.47 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs so far: Centre
Lebanon keen on maintaining "best relations" with Gulf states - President Aoun
Thai PM to visit Saudi Arabia on Tuesday - Saudi state TV
Punjab Polls: Valuables worth Rs 46.66 cr seized in state after enforcement of Code of Conduct