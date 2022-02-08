Left Menu

If Russia invades Ukraine, there will be no Nord Stream 2, Biden says

Updated: 08-02-2022 02:36 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 02:36 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday warned that if Russia invades Ukraine, there will be no Nord Stream 2, in remarks at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Europe's most divisive energy project, Nord Stream 2 is designed by Russian energy giant Gazprom to double the amount of gas flowing from Russia straight to Germany, bypassing traditional transit nation Ukraine.

