If Russia invades Ukraine, there will be no Nord Stream 2, Biden says

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday warned that if Russia invades Ukraine, there will be no Nord Stream 2, in remarks at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Europe's most divisive energy project, Nord Stream 2 is designed by Russian energy giant Gazprom to double the amount of gas flowing from Russia straight to Germany, bypassing traditional transit nation Ukraine.

