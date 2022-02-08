Left Menu

Putin: Russia will push for answers from West on key security demands

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-02-2022 03:51 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 03:51 IST
President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia would keep trying to obtain answers from the West to its main security demands even though he said the United States and NATO had "bypassed" them in formal responses they sent to Moscow last month.

At a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, Putin said Washington and Brussels had raised some issues that could be discussed, although for Russia they were secondary.

He said it was important to find a way out of the situation over Ukraine and that dialogue was not over.

