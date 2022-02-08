Left Menu

SoftBank's $66 bln sale of Arm to Nvidia collapses - FT

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2022 05:37 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 05:37 IST
SoftBank's $66 bln sale of Arm to Nvidia collapses - FT

SoftBank Group Corp's $66 bln sale of Arm Ltd to U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Corp has collapsed on Monday, the Financial Times https://on.ft.com/3uuERnp reported, citing three people with direct knowledge of the transaction. The Japanese investment giant would receive a break-up fee of up to $1.25 billion, the newspaper quoted one of the people as saying.

Arm, Nvidia and SoftBank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The deal had faced several regulatory roadblocks in Europe and the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
2
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia
3
Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 million a day; Vietnam starts reopening schools after year-long pandemic closure and more

Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic delayed game wearing masks; Olympics-Nordic combined-Women still frozen out in Olympic anomaly and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022