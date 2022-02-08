SoftBank's $66 bln sale of Arm to Nvidia collapses - FT
SoftBank Group Corp's $66 bln sale of Arm Ltd to U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Corp has collapsed on Monday, the Financial Times https://on.ft.com/3uuERnp reported, citing three people with direct knowledge of the transaction. The Japanese investment giant would receive a break-up fee of up to $1.25 billion, the newspaper quoted one of the people as saying.
Arm, Nvidia and SoftBank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The deal had faced several regulatory roadblocks in Europe and the United States.
