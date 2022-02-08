Godrej & Boyce wins order worth over Rs 550 crore

Godrej & Boyce on Tuesday said it has bagged orders worth over Rs 550 crore in the domestic T&D (transmission and distribution) market for its power transmission business.

''Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd, one of the pioneers in manufacturing, announced that its power infrastructure and renewable energy business unit has secured orders of over Rs 550 crores in the power transmission business,'' a company statement said.

According to the statement, orders comprise 400kV new AIS substations, 220kV new GIS substations, 220kV transmission lines, and 220kV underground cables in the domestic T&D market. "We are enthused to have secured new orders amidst the challenging times. The current orders further strengthen our presence in Domestic T&D Market. With these orders, G&B has expanded its portfolio in EHV substation & transmission line projects across India," Raghavendra Mirji, Senior Vice President & Head – Power Infrastructure & Renewable Energy (PIRE), Godrej Electricals & Electronics said.

Godrej & Boyce has been delivering a range of equipment, solutions, and services aimed at driving efficient energy management across the industry value chain.

Godrej Electricals & Electronics, a business of Godrej & Boyce, forayed into the power transmission business in 2010 and has successfully commissioned several EHV substation projects up to 400kV across all territories in India and further aims to consolidate its position in 400kV and above segment.

Over the years, Godrej Electrical & Electronics has established itself as one of the most trusted EPC companies in the power transmission segment in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)