Italy govt working on decree of at least 5 bln euros to mitigate power price surge - Salvini
Italy's government is working on an emergency decree worth at least 5 billion euros ($5.70 billion) to curb the rise in energy bills, Matteo Salvini, the head of the co-ruling League party, said on Tuesday.
The government has allocated some 10 billion euros since last July to curb energy bills for consumers and firms. ($1 = 0.8770 euros)
