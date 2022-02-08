Left Menu

Italy govt working on decree of at least 5 bln euros to mitigate power price surge - Salvini

Italy's government is working on an emergency decree worth at least 5 billion euros ($5.70 billion) to curb the rise in energy bills, Matteo Salvini, the head of the co-ruling League party, said on Tuesday.

Italy's government is working on an emergency decree worth at least 5 billion euros ($5.70 billion) to curb the rise in energy bills, Matteo Salvini, the head of the co-ruling League party, said on Tuesday. "The government is working on an urgent decree worth at least 5 billion euros to help families and businesses pay their electricity and gas bills," Salvini said in a statement.

The government has allocated some 10 billion euros since last July to curb energy bills for consumers and firms. ($1 = 0.8770 euros)

