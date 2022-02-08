London stocks open higher as BP leads commodity stocks higher

Left Menu

London's FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday as BP led commodity stocks higher after blowout earnings, while an upbeat outlook from homebuilder Bellway lifted the mid-cap FTSE 250 index. BP gained 1.6% after reporting its highest profit in eight years in 2021 as natural gas and oil prices soared. The FTSE 100 rose 0.5%, while the mid-cap index added 0.2%.

London's FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday as BP led commodity stocks higher after blowout earnings, while an upbeat outlook from homebuilder Bellway lifted the mid-cap FTSE 250 index. BP gained 1.6% after reporting its highest profit in eight years in 2021 as natural gas and oil prices soared.

The FTSE 100 rose 0.5%, while the mid-cap index added 0.2%. Homebuilder Bellway Plc rose 2.4% as it echoed its bigger rivals in saying it expected strong demand to persist.

Leading sectoral gains by the open were basic materials and energy stocks.

