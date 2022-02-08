BJP to corner Rajasthan govt on several issues during Budget session beginning Wednesday

The budget session of the Rajasthan Assembly, which will begin from Wednesday, is likely to be stormy with the BJP planning to corner the Ashok Gehlot-led government over a range of issues, including farm loan waiver and the deteriorating law and order in the state. Ahead of the budget session, the Congress government on Monday cancelled the Level-2 exam of Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers-2021 (REET) amid accusations of paper leak. The opposition BJP had been demanding the cancelation of the examination and a CBI probe into the matter.

Loan waiver of farmers also remains a critical issue which the BJP has been raising to target the state government. Recently, farmers from Dausa had lodged a protest in the state capital, alleging that banks had issued notices to auction their land. However, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had directed to stop the land auctioning process. State BJP officials said there are several issues related to the farmers and youths on which the state government has been apathetic and such issues will be prominently raised in the assembly.

The BJP is going to hold a meeting with its legislators on Tuesday in Rajasthan Assembly in this regard. Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje will also take part in the meeting. ''The government has neglected the interests of the farmers, youths and their issues will be raised in the budget session to corner the government. Farmers had been protesting against land auction order. REET candidates are disappointed and law and order situation has worsened. Various issues will be raised," BJP state Chief spokesperson Ramlal Sharma said.

The session will begin at 11 am tomorrow with the Governor's speech. The meeting of business advisory committee to decide the business of the House will be held after the House is adjourned.

