Iran's leader accuses Biden and Trump of damaging U.S. reputation - IRNA

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 08-02-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 15:57 IST
Ali Khamenei Image Credit: Wikimedia
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused Joe Biden and Donald Trump of damaging the reputation of the United States in a rare direct criticism of U.S. presidents, Iran's official news agency IRNA reported on Tuesday. "These days, the U.S. is being hit in ways it never computed. The two American presidents - the current and former heads of state - have joined hands to tarnish the image of the United States," Khamenei said without elaborating.

Iran and the U.S. resumed indirect talks in Vienna on Tuesday to revive a 2015 nuclear deal that former-U.S. President Donald Trump left in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

