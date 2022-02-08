Iran's leader accuses Biden and Trump of damaging U.S. reputation - IRNA
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused Joe Biden and Donald Trump of damaging the reputation of the United States in a rare direct criticism of U.S. presidents, Iran's official news agency IRNA reported on Tuesday. "These days, the U.S. is being hit in ways it never computed. The two American presidents - the current and former heads of state - have joined hands to tarnish the image of the United States," Khamenei said without elaborating.
Iran and the U.S. resumed indirect talks in Vienna on Tuesday to revive a 2015 nuclear deal that former-U.S. President Donald Trump left in 2018.
