Britain’s Ofgem warns of possible further energy price rises

Britain only receives around 5% of its gas supply from Russia but lower overall Russian supply to Europe means less could be available from Britain’s largest suppliers as they face tougher competition for supplies from other European providers.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-02-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 17:06 IST
Representative Image
British households could face a further increase in energy prices when the price cap level is changed again in October, especially if there is a conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the chief executive of energy regulator Ofgem said on Tuesday. Ofgem announced last week the price cap, protecting some 22 million households, would rise by 54% from April 1 due to an unprecedented rise in wholesale gas prices over the past year.

"If Russia invades Ukraine that would drive high gas prices and ultimately feed through to customers," Ofgem Chief Executive Jonathan Brearley told a cross-party group of British lawmakers. Britain only receives around 5% of its gas supply from Russia but a lower overall Russian supply to Europe means less could be available from Britain's largest suppliers as they face tougher competition for supplies from other European providers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

