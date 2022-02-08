Left Menu

PRASA security removes 30 homeless people from rail premises

In November last year, the High Court in the Western Cape granted PRASA an extension for the lawful relocation of residents illegally occupying the agency’s property along the Langa railway lines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 08-02-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 18:22 IST
PRASA security removes 30 homeless people from rail premises
The agency said Tuesday’s operation was successful and prevented an encroachment on that section. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) security has removed 30 homeless people from the rail premises between Woodstock and Salt River in Cape Town.

The agency said Tuesday's operation was successful and prevented an encroachment on that section.

"PRASA is planning to close off its networks to prevent further encroachments on its rail network. Encroachment on the rail system is one of the biggest challenges facing PRASA and the entity will not tolerate acts that undermine people's Constitutional right to travel safely on our rail network," the agency said.

In November last year, the High Court in the Western Cape granted PRASA an extension for the lawful relocation of residents illegally occupying the agency's property along the Langa railway lines.

PRASA said the closure of the Central Line came at a huge cost and inconvenience for the thousands of commuters who rely on affordable railway transport to get to and from work, not to mention the economy of the City of Cape Town

No injuries were reported during the removal.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
2
Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting bribe

Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting ...

 India
3
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
4
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022