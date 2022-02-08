Left Menu

ICMR has collected over Rs 171 crore as royalty from Covaxin's sales: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 18:26 IST
ICMR has collected over Rs 171 crore as royalty from Covaxin's sales: Govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has received a royalty of Rs 171.74 crore till January 31 from Bharat Biotech from sales of Covaxin, Rajya Sabha was told Tuesday.

The ICMR has spent around Rs 35 crore in research and development of covid vaccine Covaxin.

Funds with ICMR are utilized for health research activities including emerging research priorities and research capacity building, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply.

She was responding to a question on the total money collected by ICMR as royalty from sales of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and how much of the initial cost of ICMR in doing R and D for the development of Covaxin has been recovered from the amount collected so far.

