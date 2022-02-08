NABARD projects priority sector credit target of Rs 2.47 lakh cr for Bengal

NABARD on Tuesday said it has estimated a credit target of Rs 2.47 lakh crore for priority sector lending in West Bengal during 2022-23, around 11.80 per cent higher than Rs 2.21 lakh crore in the current fiscal.

In the credit potential, the share of the agriculture sector, including agri-infrastructure and ancillary activities in the credit assessment, was estimated at 39.32 per cent, and that of the MSMEs was at 44.56 per cent, a statement from NABARD said.

The remaining credit potential was projected for various sectors such as self-help and joint liability groups, housing, education, social infrastructure, export and renewable energy, it said.

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) prepares a potential linked credit plan annually for each district through a consultative process for credit planning and dispensation for priority sector activities.

West Bengal Chief Secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi on Tuesday released the ''State Focus Paper: 2022-23'', highlighting the credit potential in presence of senior officials of the government, banks and other stakeholders.

On the occasion, NABARD Chief General Manager Dr AR Khan said the state government has taken several initiatives in the recent past for fostering multi-dimensional economic growth.

However, these initiatives have to be supplemented through adequate credit deployment and coordinated efforts of all the stakeholders for faster and holistic development of the state, he said.

Khan said smallholder farmers, representing 96 per cent of the total farming community in West Bengal, are faced with challenges of low investment, poor productivity, inadequate post-harvest facilities and weak market orientation besides the adverse impact of climate change.

''In this scenario, collectivisation of agricultural produce through Farmers’ Producer Organisations (FPOs) is imperative to leverage the economies of scale by conferring greater bargaining power, better market and price discovery, access to credit and insurance,'' the NABARD statement said.

Khan said some of the major initiatives such as creation of agriculture infrastructure fund, animal husbandry, dairy, fisheries infrastructure schemes, formalisation of micro food processing units, incentivising MSMEs, production of ethanol and renewal energy could be strategically leveraged for accelerating growth in credit in the state.

''Crop loan constitutes 64.85 per cent of the total agriculture credit and 25.50 per cent of the total priority sector credit potential,'' it added.

