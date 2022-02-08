Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Leopard killed by poachers in Bilaspur

A leopard was killed by poachers in Chhattisgarhs Bilaspur forest division, a senior official said on Tuesday.The carcass of the animal, around 8 years old, was found on Monday evening near Bitkula village in Sipat-Sonthi forest range and the claws of its rear legs had been cut off by poachers, Bilaspur Divisional Forest Officer DFO Kumar Nishant said.

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 08-02-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 20:01 IST
Chhattisgarh: Leopard killed by poachers in Bilaspur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A leopard was killed by poachers in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur forest division, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The carcass of the animal, around 8 years old, was found on Monday evening near Bitkula village in Sipat-Sonthi forest range and the claws of its rear legs had been cut off by poachers, Bilaspur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Kumar Nishant said. ''Two nails of the front legs are missing too. The poachers also made an unsuccessful attempt to extract the big cat's teeth. It does not seem to be the handiwork of trained or habitual hunters,'' he said.

''Prima facie, the cause of death seems to be electrocution. However, we are awaiting more details from the autopsy report. A probe into the incident is underway,'' the DFO added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting bribe

Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting ...

 India
2
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
3
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
4
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022