Rahul Gandhi expresses grief over death of seven army personnel in Arunachal Pradesh

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday expressed his grief over the death of seven army personnel in Arunachal Pradesh in an avalanche tragedy.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 20:25 IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday expressed his grief over the death of seven army personnel in Arunachal Pradesh in an avalanche tragedy. "Saddened to know of the death of Army Personnel in avalanche tragedy in Arunachal Pradesh. My deepest condolences to their family and friends. We salute the martyrs," said a tweet from Gandhi.

Seven Army personnel, who were hit by an avalanche in a high-altitude area of the Kameng sector in Arunachal Pradesh have been confirmed dead and their bodies retrieved from the avalanche site, the Army said on Tuesday. The soldiers were stuck in an avalanche on February 6.

An Army statement said search and rescue operations, which were launched immediately on February 6 including airlifting of specialised teams, have now been concluded. The area, located at an altitude of 14,500 feet, had been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall for the last few days. The bodies of the soldiers are currently being transferred from the avalanche site to the nearest Army medical facility for further formalities, the Army said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

