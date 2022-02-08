Left Menu

Four CRPF jawans injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Four jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured in an IED blast in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. The injured jawans are Palwan KR Biswas, Sada Shiv Yadav, Rajeeve Ranjan and Om Prakash.

ANI | Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 08-02-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 21:06 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Four jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured in an IED blast in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. The injured jawans are Palwan KR Biswas, Sada Shiv Yadav, Rajeeve Ranjan and Om Prakash. According to P Sundarraj, IG Bastar, the incident occurred under the Modakpal police station. The injured were admitted to District Hospital.

However, three of the four injured jawans were later airlifted to Raipur for better treatment, said Saket Singh, IG CRPF. Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

