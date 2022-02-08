Left Menu

Ecuador's OCP pipeline resumes pumping after rock fall, spill

Pumping on Ecuador's private oil pipeline has resumed after repairs to damage caused by falling rocks, operator OCP Ecuador said on Tuesday. Erosion advancing along the Coca river has caused problems for both the pipeline and the state-owned SOTE pipeline since 2020. In December both pipelines suspended pumping, leading the government to declare force majeure on the majority of the country's oil exports and production contracts.

Reuters | Quito | Updated: 08-02-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 21:31 IST
Ecuador's OCP pipeline resumes pumping after rock fall, spill
  • Country:
  • Ecuador

Pumping on Ecuador's private oil pipeline has resumed after repairs to damage caused by falling rocks, operator OCP Ecuador said on Tuesday. The pipeline was damaged on Jan. 28 in the Piedra Fina zone of Ecuador's Amazon, causing an oil spill of some 6,300 barrels, the majority of which the company said it managed to recover.

The environment ministry has said OCP will face legal consequences for the spill, which occurred within a protected area. Indigenous communities have said the spill reached the banks of the Coca river, affecting their day-to-day activities.

"We restarted the pumping in the afternoon of yesterday Monday, February 7, we have completed the repairs to the duct and we can now transport again," OCP said in a statement, adding it had collected more than 1,000 cubic meters of earth containing traces of crude. Erosion advancing along the Coca river has caused problems for both the pipeline and the state-owned SOTE pipeline since 2020.

In December both pipelines suspended pumping, leading the government to declare force majeure on the majority of the country's oil exports and production contracts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting bribe

Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting ...

 India
2
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
3
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
4
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022