Dalmia Cement Bharat emerges highest bidder for two coal blocks in Jharkhand

Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd has emerged as the highest bidder for two coal blocks in Jharkhand that were auctioned for commercial use.

While Mahanadi Mines and Minerals Pvt Ltd emerged as the highest bidder for a coal block in Odisha, Yazdani Steel And Power Ltd was the highest bidder for another coal mine in the eastern state, coal ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Assam Mineral Development Corp Ltd was the higest bidder for a mine in Assam.

Five coal mines were put up for auction on the first day of the auction, the statement said.

Four coal mines are fully explored and one block is partially explored. The total geological reserve of these five coal mines is 1,188.16 million tonnes. The cumulative peak rated capacity for these coal mines is 5.944 million tonnes per annum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)