Left Menu

Dalmia Cement Bharat emerges highest bidder for two coal blocks in Jharkhand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 21:52 IST
Dalmia Cement Bharat emerges highest bidder for two coal blocks in Jharkhand

Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd has emerged as the highest bidder for two coal blocks in Jharkhand that were auctioned for commercial use.

While Mahanadi Mines and Minerals Pvt Ltd emerged as the highest bidder for a coal block in Odisha, Yazdani Steel And Power Ltd was the highest bidder for another coal mine in the eastern state, coal ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Assam Mineral Development Corp Ltd was the higest bidder for a mine in Assam.

Five coal mines were put up for auction on the first day of the auction, the statement said.

Four coal mines are fully explored and one block is partially explored. The total geological reserve of these five coal mines is 1,188.16 million tonnes. The cumulative peak rated capacity for these coal mines is 5.944 million tonnes per annum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting bribe

Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting ...

 India
2
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
3
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
4
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022