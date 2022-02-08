Haryana assembly budget session to start from March 2: Govt

The Budget Session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha will begin from March 2, a government statement said on Tuesday.

A decision to convene the budget session was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, an official statement said.

Before the start of the meeting, a two-minute silence was observed to pay respect to iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar and everyone prayed for peace to the departed soul, it added.

Mangeshkar died on Sunday at a hospital in Mumbai. The 92-year-old legendary singer had tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU).

The Cabinet cleared a loan of Rs 8.92 crore to Shahabad Sugar Mills for setting up an ethanol plant among 28 proposals.

Along with this, a proposal to amend the Punjab Distillery Rules, 1932, aimed at installing flow meters in all distilleries was approved to ensure that the liquor production stays under consistent monitoring of the government. The Cabinet also approved the linking of the old-age pension scheme with the Parivar Pehchan Patra to save eligible people from harassment and start their pension automatically for those completing 60 years of age.

The Cabinet also approved an amendment in the Pension Scheme for the Matribhasha Satyagrahis of Hindi Aandolan-1957, entitling those ‘Satyagrahis’ who went to jail but have no record of it, to the pension.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to grant relief of Rs 2,19,56,524 in license fee for the year 2020-21 to the retail liquor licensees as they had not been able to operate from April 1, 2020 due to Covid lockdown despite having licences for fiscal 2020-21.

