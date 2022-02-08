Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: Three commit suicide on railway tracks

At least three persons of a family including two children and a mother are suspected to have committed suicide on the railway track at Sopirala Railway gate of Chinnaganjam Mandal in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

ANI | Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 08-02-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 22:08 IST
Andhra Pradesh: Three commit suicide on railway tracks
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI
Speaking to the ANI over the phone, Nagababu, the Chinaganjam Sub-Inspector of Police, explained that the three deceased have not been identified yet as they didn't carry any identity cards or any recognizable information. "The estimated age of the deceased was 5-year-old girl, a 4-year-old boy and a 30-year-old lady."

He informed ANI that the railway police is investigating the case. (ANI)

