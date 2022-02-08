NCPCR holds meeting on Identification, Rescue and Rehabilitation of Children in Street Situations

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) organized a National level meeting, here today, on Identification, Rescue and Rehabilitation of Children in Street Situations with NGOs/CSOs and UN agencies for seeking assistance from them. The meeting was organized in connection with Hon'ble Supreme Court's directions on the issue of identification and rehabilitation of Children in Street Situations.

NCPCR as per its mandate has developed a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) 2.0 for Care and Protection of Children in Street Situations to create a convergence among the various functionaries, institutions/agencies, Government of India schemes and policies and to ensure a more holistic approach in providing care, protection and restoration of CiSS. It has been formed with the view that children should either be with their families, guardians or under appropriate care and not in the street situation. In case the family needs support, it may be provided by the respective States/UTs keeping in mind the best interest of the child.

During the program, a detailed presentation was made on Baal Swaraj portal - Children in Street Situations (CiSS). In his inaugural address Shri Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) highlighted the current conditions of Children in Street Situation (CiSS). He laid emphasis on the partnership of the Commission with the NGO's to work jointly to Rescue and Rehabilitate such children. The Chairperson invited the NGOs to share their suggestions in improving SOP 2.0 for its effective implementation.

The meeting was attended by more than 100 participants, across States which included UN agencies and NGOs/CSOs in the Open house discussion on CiSS- identification, Rescue, and Rehabilitation of children. The representatives from various NGOs/Institutions shared their experiences and made suggestions on this important topic.

(With Inputs from PIB)