Mumbai: Bodies of 2 men found in Girgaum Chowpatty, Malabar Hill
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 22:23 IST
- Country:
- India
The bodies of two unidentified men were found in Malabar Hill and Girgaum Chowpatty areas of south Mumbai within a period of six hours, a police official said on Tuesday.
The body of a man in his fifties was found at Girgaum Chowpatty at around 2.30 am, while the second corpse was spotted at 8:30 am along the sea shore behind Priyadarshani Park in Malabar Hill, he said.
''Though both bodies were found in separate places, police are investigating if there is a link,'' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Girgaum
- Priyadarshani Park
- Mumbai
- Girgaum Chowpatty
- Malabar Hill
Advertisement