Mumbai: Bodies of 2 men found in Girgaum Chowpatty, Malabar Hill

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 22:23 IST
The bodies of two unidentified men were found in Malabar Hill and Girgaum Chowpatty areas of south Mumbai within a period of six hours, a police official said on Tuesday.

The body of a man in his fifties was found at Girgaum Chowpatty at around 2.30 am, while the second corpse was spotted at 8:30 am along the sea shore behind Priyadarshani Park in Malabar Hill, he said.

''Though both bodies were found in separate places, police are investigating if there is a link,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

