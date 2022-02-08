LS initiates process to elect new members for key parliamentary panels
- Country:
- India
Lok Sabha on Tuesday initiated the process of electing members of key parliamentary committees, including the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).
The House passed separate resolutions to elect members from among themselves for PAC, Committee on Estimates, Committee on Public Undertakings and the Committee on Welfare of SCs and STs for term beginning May one of this year and ending on April 30, 2023.
The resolutions also asked Rajya Sabha to nominate members for these committees.
The PAC, Committee on Estimates and Committee on Public Undertakings are Financial Committees and are different from various department-related standing committees.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India requires 18 GW capacity addition to meet hydro purchase obligation norms by 2030: Icra
US should not link 2015 nuclear pact with release of prisoners in Iran-IRNA
Research on how COVID-19 has impacted clinicians who take care of kids with cancer
Iran blames U.S. for slow pace of talks to revive 2015 nuclear pact
NASA's new space telescope nears destination in solar orbit