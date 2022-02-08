Left Menu

LS initiates process to elect new members for key parliamentary panels

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 22:24 IST
  • India

Lok Sabha on Tuesday initiated the process of electing members of key parliamentary committees, including the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

The House passed separate resolutions to elect members from among themselves for PAC, Committee on Estimates, Committee on Public Undertakings and the Committee on Welfare of SCs and STs for term beginning May one of this year and ending on April 30, 2023.

The resolutions also asked Rajya Sabha to nominate members for these committees.

The PAC, Committee on Estimates and Committee on Public Undertakings are Financial Committees and are different from various department-related standing committees.

