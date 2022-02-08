EDMC budget: House scraps proposal to impose new taxes

The EDMC House on Tuesday scrapped a proposal in its annual budget to impose new taxes, officials said.

The move comes ahead of the civic polls in Delhi due in April.

Earlier, the standing committee of the BJP-led East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on December 29 last had rejected the proposal in the budget to increase property tax levied on residential and commercial properties.

Seeking to augment its revenue, the corporation in its budget on November 26 last had proposed to increase property tax levied on residential and commercial properties, and drop taxation on use of cycle rickshaws, milch animals and those which pull vehicles.

Besides, the hike in property tax, a professional tax, education cess and betterment tax had been proposed in the budget too, a senior official had earlier said.

EDMC commissioner Vikas Anand had presented revised budget estimates for 2021-22 and budget estimates for 2022-23 here at the corporation headquarters in Patparganj.

According to the EDMC budget, the revised budget estimates for year 2021-22 stands at Rs 4,479.43 crore, while the budget estimate for the year 2022-23 stands at Rs 4,735.77 crore.

The proposal of imposing new taxes has been scrapped by the House, East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said on Tuesday.

The proceedings to finalise the budget on Tuesday was marred by scenes of uproar in the House as opposition members protested over some civic issues.

The decision to not levy taxes on owners of milch animals like cows, buffaloes, and those which pull vehicles like horses, had been taken as, ''it is not appropriate with changing times,'' he had said, adding, these taxes were levied in the British time.

A number of discussions were held since the budget was first presented late November, and suggestions made accordingly.

The EDMC, in a statement on Tuesday, said evening OPD will be started in Swami Dayanand Hospital soon, adding that online appointment facility will be started at the facility soon.

Swami Dayanand Hospital is the only civic-run hospital in east Delhi.

''EDMC has also made cellular-on-wheel policy through which mobile internet connectivity will be improved by installing 150 cellular-on-wheel (mobile) towers. This will also increase the revenue for EDMC,'' the statement said.

Besides, the EDMC said it will install acupressure tiles in one park in several wards.

Officials said the civic body was declared ODF+ (open defecation free) status, and the EDMC will apply for ODF++ tag.

The policy of ''floor-wise sanction and regularisation of existing floors in EDMC jurisdiction'' has been made. It will benefit the people who want to construct another floor over the roof, the civic body said. PTI KND SRY

