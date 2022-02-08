Left Menu

Haryana govt orders action against over 200 officials

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-02-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 22:57 IST
Haryana govt orders action against over 200 officials
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said orders have been given to initiate action against over 200 officials, mostly ''patwaris'', for the violation of rules.

Chautala said corruption will not be tolerated under any circumstances in the matter of land registration by any patwari (revenue official), clerk or any other officer.

Strict action will be taken against any irregularities found in land deed or other revenue matters, he said.

The deputy chief minister, who also holds the portfolio of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, had earlier directed an inquiry into the matter after receiving complaints regarding wrongful registrations of deeds under Section 7-A of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, according to an official statement.

The registries were checked by an inquiry officer and 34 sub-registrars and joint sub-registrars, along with 22 clerks and 176 patwaris of Gurugram, Rewari, Mahendergarh, Karnal, Kaithal and Panipat districts were found guilty, it said.

''Acting on the same orders, when the officers proceeded with the investigation, an explanation was taken from the accused.

''Thereafter, action was taken against the accused for providing an unsatisfactory reply and orders have been given today to initiate administrative action against such 34 officers along with 22 clerks and 176 patwaris,'' the statement said. It added that rules were violated by the clerks while the patwaris have been found guilty of changing the nature of land in ''khasra" and "girdawari'' (documents).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Many babies of mRNA-vaccinated moms have antibodies at 6 months; Moderate COVID tied to higher childbirth risks

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022