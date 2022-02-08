Germany says Russia invasion of Ukraine would face severe consequences
Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 08-02-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 23:15 IST
Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Tuesday that Germany was very clear that Russia would face harsh consequences if it invades Ukraine.
Asked about the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Lindner said he would not speculate about any specific individual sanctions.
