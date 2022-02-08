Four CRPF jawans injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Four jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured in an IED blast in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. According to P Sundarraj, IG Bastar, the incident occurred under the Modakpal police station. The injured were admitted to District Hospital.

The CRPF party had left for area domination from 153 Bt CRPF Camp, Chinnakodepal around 3.00 pm on Tuesday when an IED blast was carried out by Maoists on Murkinar Road only 3.5 km from the camp injuring four jawans. The injured jawans are Palwan KR Biswas, Sada Shiv Yadav, Rajeeve Ranjan and Om Prakash.

However, three of the four injured jawans were later airlifted to Raipur for better treatment, said Saket Singh, IG CRPF. Notably, last month five Naxals were gunned down by security forces in two different encounters on the border area of Telangana-Chhattisgarh border in Bijapur district and on the Sukma-Dantewada border respectively. (ANI)

