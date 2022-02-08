Rajnath Singh condoles death of seven army personnel due to avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of seven army personnel in an avalanche tragedy at Andhra Pradesh. He extended his condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased Army personnel.

"Deeply pained by the demise of Indian Army personnel who were struck by an avalanche in Kemang Sector, Arunachal Pradesh. These brave soldiers lost their lives while serving the nation. I salute their courage and service. My heartfelt condolences to their bereaved families," he said in a tweet. Seven Army personnel, who were hit by an avalanche in a high-altitude area of the Kameng sector in Arunachal Pradesh have been confirmed dead and their bodies retrieved from the avalanche site, the Army said on Tuesday.

The soldiers were stuck in an avalanche on February 6. An Army statement said search and rescue operations, which were launched immediately on February 6 including airlifting of specialised teams, have now been concluded. The area, located at an altitude of 14,500 feet, had been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall for the last few days.

The bodies of the soldiers are currently being transferred from the avalanche site to the nearest Army medical facility for further formalities, the Army said. (ANI)

