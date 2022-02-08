Left Menu

Russia invasion of Ukraine would face severe consequences -German finance minister

He did not specify how he would halt it, but stressed unity with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as the West rallies to avert a war in Europe. "We are very clear that damaging the territorial integrity (of Ukraine) would have severe consequences", he said.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 23:37 IST
Russia invasion of Ukraine would face severe consequences -German finance minister
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Tuesday that Germany was very clear Russia would face harsh consequences if it invades Ukraine, but he would not say whether the newly built Nord Stream 2 pipeline would be halted.

U.S. President Joe Biden warned on Monday that if Russia invades, "there will be no longer Nord Stream 2" https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/if-russia-invades-ukraine-there-will-be-no-nord-stream-2-biden-says-2022-02-07, referring to the as yet unopened gas pipeline to Germany. He did not specify how he would halt it, but stressed unity with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as the West rallies to avert a war in Europe. Scholz said the United States and Germany had the same approach to Ukraine, Russia and sanctions, but did not directly confirm plans for Nord Stream 2 or mention the pipeline publicly by name over the course of his day-long Washington visit.

Lindner, speaking at an online conference hosted by Deutsche Bank, said he would not speculate about specific sanctions measures against Russia. "We are very clear that damaging the territorial integrity (of Ukraine) would have severe consequences", he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Many babies of mRNA-vaccinated moms have antibodies at 6 months; Moderate COVID tied to higher childbirth risks

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022