Decomposed body of woman found in abandoned car in Mumbai's Goregaon, case registered

A decomposed body of a 30-year-old woman was found in a car parked on the roadside of Ram Mandir in Mumbai's Goregaon, said Mumbai Police on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-02-2022 08:27 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 08:27 IST
A decomposed body of a 30-year-old woman was found in a car parked on the roadside of Ram Mandir in Mumbai's Goregaon, said Mumbai Police on Wednesday. "The body was completely decomposed. The identity of the body is yet to be identified," said police.

The police have taken the body in their possession and sent it for post-mortem. Police believe the death occurred in the last eight days. Mumbai's Goregaon Police Station has registered a case under accidental death report (ADR).

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

