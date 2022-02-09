Left Menu

Kerala HC initiates suo motu case on alleged washing of Brahmins' feet by devotees

Kerala High Court on Tuesday initiated a suo motu proceedings on a news report in which it is stated that, as part of 'Panthrandu Namaskaram' in Sree Poornathrayeesa Temple, Tripunithure under the management of Cochin Devaswom Board, the devotees are made to wash the feet of 12 brahmins as atonement for sins.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 09-02-2022 09:53 IST
Kerala High Court on Tuesday initiated a suo motu proceedings on a news report in which it is stated that, as part of 'Panthrandu Namaskaram' in Sree Poornathrayeesa Temple, Tripunithure under the management of Cochin Devaswom Board, the devotees are made to wash the feet of 12 brahmins as atonement for sins. Division Bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice PG Ajithkumar initiated the suo motu.

While hearing, the standing counsel for the Cochin Devaswom Board would submit, "the devotees are not made to wash the feet of brahmins, as stated in the news report. It is the 'Thantri' who wash the feet of 12 poojaries (priests) of Sree Poornathrayeesa Temple, in connection with 'Panthrandu Namaskaram'." The Standing Counsel for the Cochin Devaswom Board sought two weeks to file an affidavit on this and the Court granted it. The court will consider this matter again on February 25.

According to the order which initiated suo motu proceedings, the news report was published by 'Kerala Kaumudi' daily on February 4, 2022. (ANI)

