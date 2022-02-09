Left Menu

BJP MP Seema Dwivedi gives Zero hour notice in RS over installation of Lata Mangeshkar's portrait in Parliament

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Seema Dwivedi on Wednesday has given Zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the installation of a portrait of a late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar in Parliament House.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 10:14 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 10:14 IST
BJP MP Seema Dwivedi gives Zero hour notice in RS over installation of Lata Mangeshkar's portrait in Parliament
Lata Mangeshkar (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Seema Dwivedi on Wednesday has given Zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the installation of a portrait of a late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar in Parliament House. Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6 after multi-organ failure, caused by post-COVID-19 complications. She was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the late singer and also attended her final rites in the Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Lata Mangeshkar, popularly known as Lata Didi, was cremated with full state honours and the Union Government had announced two-day national mourning in her memory.

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also informed that the Centre had decided to issue a commemorative stamp in the memory of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away at the age of 92. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
3
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022