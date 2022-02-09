Left Menu

Odisha Police arrested 3 people in connection with child trafficking

Odisha Police arrested three persons including two hospital staff in connection with the alleged child trafficking at the Nayagarh District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), said police on Tuesday.

ANI | Nayagarh (Odisha) | Updated: 09-02-2022 11:05 IST
Odisha Police arrested three persons including two hospital staff in connection with the alleged child trafficking at the Nayagarh District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), said police on Tuesday. The accused were arrested on January 28 after an FIR about a missing newborn child was registered.

According to reports, one Jali Swain, wife of Rabi Swain of Notar village had lodged a complaint of a boy child going missing from the DHH on January 28. The arrested persons have been identified as DHH nurse Kamala Dei, attendant Puspanjali Panda and ASHA worker of Notar village Bhanumati Nayak, police said.

Nayagarh SP Siddharth Kataria has informed that the Town police have rescued the child and the other accused persons will be arrested soon. "Three persons, including two District Headquarter Hospital staff, were arrested in connection with infant trafficking after an FIR about a missing newborn child, who has been rescued; the further probe is underway for all involved in the racket," said Kataria.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

