Villagers in Bihar's Bodhgaya complain of dental issues due to polluted water

Gaurbigha is a village in the Bodh Gaya block area of the Gaya district where hundreds of families reside. Most of the people in this village complain of suffering from dental issues due to polluted water. Shila Devi, a local resident of Gaurbigha, expressed her helplessness over dental issues due to water. She said, "since 2012 when I came into this village, I start witnessing a yellow stain on my teeth. Even all the villagers were also having the same type of yellow stain." She also said that the main reason behind this yellow stain is the saline water.

She further added that none of the official government came to check the water of their village. "None of the officials came to check the water. And after turning yellow, the teeth begin to rot, she said adding that capable people are migrating to another village. Another resident of Gaurbigha, Kajal Kumari said, "I am facing this problem since I was born here. My teeth became yellow because of the saline water."

The same type of stain is seen on the teeth of all people. And after turning yellow, the teeth begin to rot. Ramdeep Kumar, a local said, "the teeth are getting yellow stain because of the high concentration of saline. Manoranjan Samdarshi, Dy. chief of Basadhi panchayat, gave an in-detailed view on this matter. He said, "the concentration of Flouride is high at ward no. 9 and due to which people are suffering from dental issue and the body framework is also changing. It has a deep impact on children and women. In kids and women, we found that mental development is not according to age."

He further added that this has created problems for bachelors. He said, "People from other villages are also reluctant to have a relationship here. No one wants to marry bachelors because of their yellow teeth." As deputy chief, he said that he will try to solve this issue. He stated, " Bihar government's ambitious Har Ghar Nal Jal Yojana has not reached this village. At the same time, no initiative has been taken at the government level to solve this problem which has been going on for years. I'll write to the concerned authorities and demand a probe."

Dr Manoj Kumar, medical in-charge of Bodh Gaya Block Health Center, says that this thing had not happened yet. If information is received today, a team will be sent to this village and the matter will be investigated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)